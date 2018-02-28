Vashon Opera presents Limmie

Critically acclaimed tenor Limmie Pulliam returns to Vashon for a matinee program of operatic greatest hits on Sunday, March 4 at 2:30 pm at the Vashon Center for the Arts. Sharing the stage with pianist Spencer Myer and a troupe of Vashon Opera favorites, Limmie brings his powerful, dramatic and sensitive voice back to Vashon in this one showing concert!

Vashon audiences remember Limmie’s heartfelt and soul wrenching portrayal of Canio in Vashon Opera’s recent production of I Pagliacci and the glorious ringing rendition of “Nessun dorma”.

The afternoon will feature guest appearances by many Vashon Opera favorites including José Rubio, Julia Benzinger, Jennifer Krikawa, and Andrew Krikawa as they join Limmie on stage for operatic duets and trios. And, soprano Kim Giordano makes her Vashon Opera debut singing the duet ‘Vicino a te s’acqueta’ from Andrea Chenier with Limmie.

Come be uplifted by the glorious sounds of one the greatest tenor voices in the world. You’ll hear arias and duets from La Bohème, Carmen, Otello, Eugene Onegin, The Pearl Fishers, Les Troyens, and much more. It promises to be a wonderful afternoon of beautiful opera and an event not to be missed. Tickets can be purchased at vashonopera.org.



Tenor Limmie Pulliam in Concert

Sunday, March 4, 2018 at 2:30 pm

Vashon Center for the Arts