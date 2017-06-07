Vashon Sheepdog Classic 2017

The Vashon Sheepdog Classic has been providing a chance for spectators to step back in time for seven years. On over 30 acres of breathtaking fields at majestic Misty Isle Farms, top sheepherding teams from across the country participate in the largest event of its kind on the West Coast. Last year the Vashon Sheepdog Classic attracted over 10,000 spectators over a three-day period. Even bigger crowds are expected this summer as this century old sport continues to gain in popularity – and special guest Temple Grandin attends on Sunday, June 11.

The Vashon Sheepdog Classic entertains, educates and captivates spectators. There is no other place like the Misty Isle fields, and no other herding event that embraces the history and beauty of this sport quite like the Vashon Sheepdog Classic.

Of Sheepdogs and Trials

“Herding sheep is the most fun thing in the world.” – every Border Collie ever

Competing sheepdogs are frequently Border Collies because of their speed, intelligence and the ability to apply compassionate pressure to move sheep. Participating dogs and their handlers come to the Vashon Sheepdog Classic from a wide range of places and abilities. Some dogs are full-time farm workers, and some have entered this arena purely for the sport.

The Vashon Sheepdog Classic: A Full and Lively Experience

Like old country fairs, the Vashon Sheepdog Classic encompasses fun activities for all ages, including:

· A Fiber Arts Village with free workshops and demonstrations throughout the day

· A children’s tent with felting and other fiber activities

· Fiber vendors from throughout the Pacific Northwest region

· Education Exhibit - “The Story of Wool”

· Local artisans, food and drink vendors

· Bagpipers and the release of the flock into the field.

The Vashon Sheepdog Classic takes place at Misty Isle Farms on beautiful Vashon Island, just 20-minutes west of Seattle and 15 minutes north of Tacoma, only accessible by ferry-boat. Long populated by artists and small organic farmers, Vashon revels in home-grown events that let visitors step away from busy urban lives and enjoy a simpler, quieter time.

All proceeds from the Vashon Sheepdog Classic benefit local youth charities.

Special Events for 2017: Two appearances by Temple Grandin, Ph.D.

SOLD OUT: Saturday, June 10, 7pm at Vashon Center for the Arts: Understanding Animal Behavior with Temple Grandin, Ph.D. Co-presented by Vashon Sheepdog Classic and The Dog Show with Julie Forbes. Tickets available at http://www.vashoncenterforthearts.org/portfolio-view/temple-grandin/.

Sunday, June 11 at Vashon Sheepdog Classic: Informal afternoon talk and Q & A with attendees.

Temple Grandin, Ph.D., is the most accomplished and well-known adult with autism in the world. Her fascinating life, with all its challenges and successes, has been brought to the screen with the HBO full-length film Temple Grandin, starring Claire Danes.

Vashon Sheepdog Classic: Daily Admission $10/person Friday, Saturday & Sunday. All Event Passes $25. Kids 10 & under free.

New for 2017 - day limits for spectators! Overwhelming attendance has required limits on people through the gates each day. Please purchase advance tickets to make sure you get in.

Advance tickets on sale at www.brownpapertickets.com/event/2888305

Visit http://www.vashonsheepdogclassic.com for more event details.

Thursday to Sunday, June 8th – 11th

Dawn to Dusk

Misty Isle Farms, Vashon Island