The Vashon Wilderness Program is 10 years old

We’re celebrating 10 years of mentoring 2100+ people of all ages to feel deeply connected with themselves, each other, and nature. And we’re raising important funds to ensure that more youth, adults, and families continue to experience a vital connection with the Earth - one that brings balance to their lives, and helps them to live and lead with joy, vitality, peace, and clarity of mind and heart.

Your WILD evening will be an absolutely sensational extravaganza – a feast for your body, mind, and soul!

You can look forward to foraged and farmed delectables to whet your appetite and please your palate, artfully prepared by Island Farm Table; delicious drinks crafted from Vashon’s own forest and herb gardens; special delights and surprises for your eyes and ears (and more) at our Sensation Bars; and deliciously wild desserts at our Sweet Treat Trot.

Our Silent Auction items will inspire your connection with the beauty and benefits of nature, and support healthy living. Among the many treasures are personalized herbal medicine making instruction; kayak and e-bike tours; hand-crafted musical instruments, works of art, clothing, and essential oils; nature-themed birthday parties; restorative workshops; nature photography; bodywork and healing sessions; and so much more.

Everyone is encouraged to dress-up in whatever makes you feel wild! Cougar tail? Raccoon mask? Sharp-shinned Hawk wings? Mix-and-match plaid pant suit from the attic? Let your imagination run wild! We’ll have a makeup artist on hand to help transform you on the spot!

Since 2007, Vashon Wilderness Program has helped more than 2,100 children and families transform their relationship with the natural world, themselves and each other through our weekly and monthly school-year programs, summer camps, free seasonal celebrations, workshops on our renowned approach to deep nature connection mentoring, and more. We’re proud to have awarded more than $135,000 in scholarships so that no one has ever been turned away!

In the year ahead, will connect more people of all ages with nature. This summer we will welcome more children to our new day and overnight summer camps, including a brand new expedition to the Olympic Wilderness Coast for teens and a weekend camp for families; this Spring, we’ll help adults develop critical nature and Self-connection skills through our We Are Nature workshop series; and we plan to serve more kids than ever in our 2017-2018 school-year programs, including a new program on the Chautauqua Elementary School campus during late start mornings.

We hope you’ll join us on March 11th as we “Raise Our Paws” and celebrate our connections with each other and our beautiful wild Earth.

Tickets are $50/person or $500/table. For more information, reservations, or to volunteer, visit: VashonWildernessProgram.org or call (206) 651-6715.