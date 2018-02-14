Waking Up White – Finding Myself in the Story of Race

Author and activist, Debby Irving, will offer a presentation on the subject of white privilege and the role it plays in perpetuating systemic racism. Through her personal story of waking up to her own whiteness and the wisdom she has gained from people of color, she provides a positive approach to healing and liberation. She works with other white people around the country to transform confusion into curiosity, and anxiety into action.

As Irving wrote in her book, “I’ve learned that when it comes to race, there’s no such thing as neutral: either I’m intentionally and strategically working against it, or I’m aiding and abetting the system.”

Irving has an avid following on Vashon, as many have read her book, which was featured in Sustainable Vashon’s All Island Reads about Racism, Culture, and White Privilege, 6/16.

Copies of Waking Up White will be available for purchase and author autographs at the event.

Everyone is welcome. Bring your questions, curiosity, and commitment to make a difference. Bring your friends, colleagues, and family. Bring your passion for social and racial justice.

Suggested Donation is $10 - $25, though no one will be turned away for lack of funds.

Childcare will be provided by reservation. Please contact Merrilee Runyan to guarantee a spot, at merrileerunyan@gmail.com.

I’m a Good Person, Isn’t That Enough? is part of an ongoing commitment by Vashon SURJ to acknowledge and address systemic and individual racism on Vashon and beyond. It emerged from outrage over the murders of innumerable people-of-color nationwide, ongoing racist events locally, and confusion about the role white people must play in advocating for racial and social equity. Vashon SURJ holds general meetings the 3rd Sunday of the month, at the Vashon- Maury Island Land Trust building, 3-5 PM.

