Waterworks Collective Celebrates 20th Year on Art Studio Tour

While most of us spend this weekend with our feet on the couch and our brains on tryptophan, artists of the Waterworks Studio Collective will perform their annual feat of holiday magic. Each year the cooperative transforms the studio of Christine and Darsie Beck into a Gallery-Not-To-Be-Missed! on the Vashon Island Art Studio Tour.

Waterworks welcomes 7 new artists this year and altogether 23 artisans working across a dozen + media will form a bustling, pop-up retail experience full of work that defines “local art” through subject matter explored or materials utilized.

2D Gallery

Newcomer Jeff Good shows his evocative watercolors joining vista masters Darsie Beck, Ken Fulton, Robert Horsley and Mike Maher. New artist Megan Minier shares linoleum block prints (a “relief” from her usual gig printing t-shirts at Cowbelle Industries). And photographers Kathleen Webster and Kim Farrell exhibit new scenes and stills.

Ceramics

Organic and unique sculptures by Lin Holley are new to Waterworks’ offering this year, a striking contrast to Chris Beck’s functional, fluid forms with Asian influence.

Woodwork

Dale Randles’ hand-carved accessories and John Moore’s spoons and kitchen implements made from fallen Island trees are sculptures.

Textiles

Winter newcomer Mary Shemeta shows her smashing line of felted wearables in saturated hues. Popular returning artist is knitter Jill Andrews, offering reinforcement to Zoe Cheroke, whose table usually sells out the first weekend! Their 20 busy fingers create colorful knitwear for adults and kids. Lindsay Aickin shares her elegant and vibrant prayer flags, and Cowbelle Industries bring their line of Vashon & PNW-inspired, block-printed T-shirts for kids and adults, infant onesies and tea towels.

Jewelry

Kate Rutherford returns with Suspended Stone Designs made with rocks collected during her travels as a world-class climber. Kate’s pieces have become a Vashon signature, and juxtapose beautifully with Ginny Ciszek’s whimsical, ornamental jewelry and sculptural altars.

Home & Garden

New artist Ellen Parker offers garden prayer flags made of recycled tarps & raingear (a foul-weather detour from printing Cowbelle Industries’ t-shirts) while Julie King returns with interior décor and art for the garden created with upcycled, reclaimed materials and found objects.

Gifts

If you have missed the Lavender Sisters creation, the new duo of artisans comprising Cascadia Makers (Jordan Beck & Merrilee Runyan) offers fresh herbal soaps, and Darsie Beck shares his books on travel journaling and the Field Easel Art Bag™.

Calendars & Cards by many of the artists will be offered and The Artists’ Tree with ORNAMENTS will command its usual center stage. That popular roomful of SALE items (not seconds, just retired designs) by all of the artists also returns.

Benefit Art Raffle

A basket of goods by all 23 Waterworks artists could be yours, with ticket sales benefiting Vashon Senior Center. Help us support this valuable Island resource.

Preview Party

Don’t miss opening night 6:00–9:00 p.m. Friday, December 1, with music by Richard Person & Jim Hobson, and 23 artists’ home–made hor d’oeuvres.

Tour Information

December 2–3 & 9-10, 10:00 a.m.–5:00 p.m. Vashon Art Studio Tour Map #13, 7012 SW 240th St. Maury Island waterworksonvashon.com

Join us for our preview and each day of tour for an immersion in local art that will stuff all your stockings while treating you to hot cider, spice tea and an assortment of treats. The holidays begin at Waterworks!