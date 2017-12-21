Will Sing For Vashon Benefit Show

Vashon Events is once again partnering with the Red Bicycle Bistro & Sushi to host a showcase of holiday songs to benefit Island Nonprofits this holiday season. The Fifth Annual Will Sing for Vashon will take place on Friday, December 22nd beginning at 8pm. The event is always an open call for Vashon Island musicians to perform a holiday song. In the past over 25 acts perform through the night and this year is no exception.

As we did last year, Vashon Events is opening the event up to allow audience members to donate money to any nonprofit organization they choose by specifying the name of the nonprofit on envelopes that will be distributed. This way, all the nonprofits on the island can join in the fun, and benefit from the extraordinary night of song and community.

The event is produced by Pete Welch and Allison Shirk of Vashon Events with Allison emceeing the night. It will be fun, festive and for a great cause. This is yet another in a series of many special themed shows that will be produced by Vashon Events in the coming year.

If you’d like to sign up to perform at this show, here is the link for that: http://www.vashonevents.com/for-musicians/#/ve-specialevents/

This year, we are going to try to make this more of an acoustic atmosphere, with solo, duo and trio acts. We’re going to try to stay away from electric guitars, drum kits, etc. A more intimate setting.

For more information on this event, visit vashonevents.com

This is an all-ages show until 11pm. Donations will be accepted in lieu of a cover charge.

Songs chosen so far:

18 Wheel’n Santa

Baby Its Cold Outside

Christmas Must Be Tonight

Greensleeves

Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas

Holiday

Home For Christmas Medley

I Want a Hippopotamus For Christmas…

Jolly Old St. Nicholas

Oh Holy Night

Please Daddy Don’t Get Drunk This Christmas

Present Face

River

Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer

Santa Baby

Santa Claus is Coming To Town

Silent Night

The Christmas Song

The Christmas Waltz

The Hanukkah Song

There’s Still My Joy

Wet Christmas

Winter Hymn

Winter Song

Performing so far:

Abigail Sloane

Allison Shirk

Amy Cole

Bob Krinsky

Chuck Keller

Diane Emerson & Michael Laurie

Emma and Molly Deines

Gavin McLaughlin

Greg Dember

Harmonie Chapman

John Browne

Jason Staczek

John van Amerongen

Kate Atwell & Mallory Breen

Loren Sinner

Louis & Olivia Mangione

Maijah & Shan

Martin Feveyear

Michael Whitmore

Nick Hyde

Parker Staczek Family

Phil Royal, Dave Lang, Geri Siebert & family.

Rebekah Bevilacqua

Roger Taylor

Sarah Howard