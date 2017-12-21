Will Sing For Vashon Benefit Show

Vashon Events is once again partnering with the Red Bicycle Bistro & Sushi to host a showcase of holiday songs to benefit Island Nonprofits this holiday season. The Fifth Annual Will Sing for Vashon will take place on Friday, December 22nd beginning at 8pm. The event is always an open call for Vashon Island musicians to perform a holiday song. In the past over 25 acts perform through the night and this year is no exception.
As we did last year, Vashon Events is opening the event up to allow audience members to donate money to any nonprofit organization they choose by specifying the name of the nonprofit on envelopes that will be distributed. This way, all the nonprofits on the island can join in the fun, and benefit from the extraordinary night of song and community.
The event is produced by Pete Welch and Allison Shirk of Vashon Events with Allison emceeing the night. It will be fun, festive and for a great cause. This is yet another in a series of many special themed shows that will be produced by Vashon Events in the coming year.
If you’d like to sign up to perform at this show, here is the link for that: http://www.vashonevents.com/for-musicians/#/ve-specialevents/
This year, we are going to try to make this more of an acoustic atmosphere, with solo, duo and trio acts. We’re going to try to stay away from electric guitars, drum kits, etc. A more intimate setting.
For more information on this event, visit vashonevents.com
This is an all-ages show until 11pm. Donations will be accepted in lieu of a cover charge.
Songs chosen so far:
18 Wheel’n Santa
Baby Its Cold Outside
Christmas Must Be Tonight
Greensleeves
Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas
Holiday
Home For Christmas Medley
I Want a Hippopotamus For Christmas…
Jolly Old St. Nicholas
Oh Holy Night
Please Daddy Don’t Get Drunk This Christmas
Present Face
River
Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer
Santa Baby
Santa Claus is Coming To Town
Silent Night
The Christmas Song
The Christmas Waltz
The Hanukkah Song
There’s Still My Joy
Wet Christmas
Winter Hymn
Winter Song
Performing so far:
Abigail Sloane
Allison Shirk
Amy Cole
Bob Krinsky
Chuck Keller
Diane Emerson & Michael Laurie
Emma and Molly Deines
Gavin McLaughlin
Greg Dember
Harmonie Chapman
John Browne
Jason Staczek
John van Amerongen
Kate Atwell & Mallory Breen
Loren Sinner
Louis & Olivia Mangione
Maijah & Shan
Martin Feveyear
Michael Whitmore
Nick Hyde
Parker Staczek Family
Phil Royal, Dave Lang, Geri Siebert & family.
Rebekah Bevilacqua
Roger Taylor
Sarah Howard