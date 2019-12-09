All-Ages Trail Opens

Why all the happy faces on a grey day in November? It’s because the new All-Ages Trail–a half-mile loop created by the Vashon Maury Land Trust to make the great outdoors more accessible to people aged one to 100–opened officially on Sunday November, 17. The trail includes a connection to Vashon Community Care.

Representatives from Vashon Community Care, the Land Trust, King County–along with generous donors and board members–celebrated with a ribbon cutting, treats, and a walk on the trail, which accommodates walkers, wheelchairs and strollers.

Designed by the Land Trust’s Abel Eckhardt, the pedestrian-only loop features pull-outs for benches along the way. It begins behind VCC and meanders through a 45-acre parcel–part of the greater 168-acre Shinglemill Preserve– purchased by the Land Trust in 2007. The sunny woodland setting, full of bird-attracting plants, jutts up to views of the Needlecreek ravines, making it a welcome refuge for residents and their loved ones to venture beyond the confines of VCC’s property to walk, share a picnic, birdwatch or just sit.

The trail was made possible by Land Trust donors and a grant from King County Parks Community Partnership & Grants program.